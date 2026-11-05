Doja Cat changes “Paint The Town Red” lyrics during Dallas concert after Texas turns blue in midterm elections

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Key Takeaways

Doja Cat changed the words to one of her most beloved songs to celebrate Texas Democrats’ victories.

Democrats flipped a Texas U.S. Senate seat and won the governorship, ending a longtime Republican streak.

The Dallas crowd joined Doja Cat in chanting “blue” instead of “red.”

Doja Cat is painting the town blue after the Democrat's victories in Texas during the 2026 midterm elections! On Wednesday (Nov. 4) night, during the Dallas stop of her “Tour Ma Vie World Tour,” she changed the lyrics to “Paint The Town Red” in celebration of the Republican Party's defeat in the state.

Dressed in a dazzling light blue two-piece with matching shoes, the “Agora Hills” artist made a special announcement before launching into the Scarlet track. “I think some of y’all might know what I’m about to do. We’re going to replace it with blue,” she told the crowd, who later joined her in chanting “blue” instead of “red.” Doja then rapped, “B**ch, I said what I said / I'd rather be famous instead / I let all that get to my head / I don't care, I paint the town blue.”

The Dallas concert brought Doja a little more than halfway through the North American leg of her “Tour Ma Vie World Tour,” which currently features Latto as a supporting act. She’s scheduled to make stops in San Antonio and Houston on Friday (Nov. 6) and Saturday (Nov. 7), respectively, so the rapper might just paint the town blue a couple more times.

Until then, watch Doja perform her updated rendition of “Paint The Town Red” below, then continue scrolling to learn more about how Democrats managed to turn Texas blue.

How James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa turned Texas blue in the 2026 midterms

On Tuesday (Nov. 3), Democrat James Talarico made history by flipping a U.S. Senate seat in Texas, defeating Republican Ken Paxton. Elsewhere in the state, Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Greg Abbott to become Texas’ first Latina governor. Both victories appear to have been fueled, at least in part, by Democratic gains among Latino voters, 55 percent of whom reportedly supported Donald Trump in 2024. However, amid the rising cost of living and increasingly aggressive immigration enforcement — particularly by ICE — many seemingly reconsidered their support for the 47th president and his administration.

“We just proved that all the money in the world is no match for the people of Texas,” Talarico said following his victory. “This win is for every Texan who's ever wondered if anyone is listening,” he continued. “I heard you, we heared you. And tonight the world hears you.” Watch his full speech below.