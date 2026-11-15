There are some nice free items popping up around Revere and nearby today. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be worth a trip.

Type: Yard sale with some free items mixed in

Location: 22 Schiller Rd, West Roxbury, MA (posted from West Revere, Revere, MA)

Source: nextdoor.com

This yard sale runs today, 11/14, from 10am–2pm. They mention toys and games, sports equipment, backpacks, kids and adult clothes, and books, plus some free things too. Good stop if you’re looking for family items or to browse a mix of low-cost and free deals.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: FREE mattress and box spring

Condition: Very clean (per poster)

Location: North Revere, Revere, MA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

A free mattress and box spring set, described as VERY CLEAN. No size or brand listed, so you may want to message the poster to confirm measurements and arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Zywell Catio Outdoor Cat Enclosure

Condition: Brand new, in original packaging

Location: West Revere, Revere, MA

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

Outdoor cat enclosure that’s brand new and still in its original packaging. Great if you want a safe outdoor space for your cat without letting them roam.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.