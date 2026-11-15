By Field Level Media

Nov 15 (Field Level Media) - Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists before scoring in the shootout, helping the Winnipeg Jets rally from a four-goal deficit for a 5-4 win against the host Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi each had a goal and an assist, and Cole Perfetti also scored for the Jets, who won their sixth straight game. Connor also scored in the shootout. Stuart Skinner stopped five of eight shots in the first period for Winnipeg before being replaced by Nico Daws, who made 12 saves through regulation and overtime and stopped two of three attempts in the shootout as only Patrick Kane scored.

Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, while Tyler Bertuzzi, Anton Frondell and Frank Nazar also scored for the Blackhawks. Teuvo Teravainen and Sam Rinzel had two assists apiece, and Spencer Knight made 27 saves for Chicago, which led 4-0 with four minutes remaining in the second period.

Scheifele became the franchise's all-time points leader during the game, passing Dale Hawerchuk (929 career points). Scheifele, who has spent his entire NHL career with Winnipeg since the 2011-12 season, finished the game with 933 career points and tied Hawerchuk for the franchise's all-time goal record (379).

Hurricanes 5, Kraken 1

Andrei Svechnikov and Mark Jankowski each scored twice to lead Carolina over Seattle in the second game of the NHL Global Series in Helsinki, Finland.

Jackson Blake got the other goal for the Hurricanes, who took Thursday's contest in Helsinki 4-1 and have won eight of their last nine. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere added two helpers. Pyotr Kochetkov made 12 saves.

Matty Beniers scored for the Kraken, who lost their third straight. Joey Daccord allowed four goals on 14 shots before being pulled in his second consecutive start. He was replaced by Philipp Grubauer, who made 22 saves on 23 shots.

Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 3

Denver Barkey scored twice, including the game-winning goal, as visiting Philadelphia rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Columbus.

Noel Acciari knocked the puck down in the offensive zone and fed it to Barkey for a wrist shot past Jet Greaves' glove at 11:54 of the third period. Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov also scored, and Joseph Woll made 28 saves for the Flyers, who have won two of their last three games.

Matthew Knies scored his second goal in two games, Dmitri Voronkov and Adam Fantilli also scored, while Greaves made 17 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four straight.

Wild 6, Bruins 2

Visiting Minnesota extended its point streak to 11 games and won its eighth straight on the road, cruising past Boston.

Ryan Hartman and Danila Yurov each scored twice, Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists, and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt had 30 saves for the Wild. Following their multi-point efforts, Quinn Hughes (one goal, one assist) and Kirill Kaprizov (two assists) have recorded points during each game of the Minnesota's 9-0-2 run.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Fraser Minten also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 19 stops for the Bruins, who have lost back-to-back games since a four-game win streak.

Avalanche 4, Canadiens 1

Colorado overcame the absence of injured stars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar and halted Montreal's 12-game point streak with a road victory.

Artturi Lehkonen scored his team-leading 15th goal and picked up an assist in the victory. Brock Nelson, Fedor Svechkov and Nicolas Roy also tallied for the Avalanche, while Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 25 saves.

Nick Suzuki scored a beautiful spin-o-rama goal and Jakub Dobes made 23 saves between the pipes for the Canadiens.

Senators 4, Penguins 1

Claude Giroux scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway late in the second period, fueling Ottawa past host Pittsburgh to extend its season-high point streak to five games (4-0-1).

Michael Amadio collected a goal and an assist and Tim Stutzle added his team- leading 11th tally for the Senators. Defenseman Thomas Chabot scored into an empty net and Linus Ullmark made 16 saves to improve to 9-1-0 on the season.

Tommy Novak scored his team-leading eighth goal with 8 seconds remaining in the first period for the Penguins, who have lost six of their last eight games (2-5-1). Rookie Sergei Murashov turned aside 30 shots.

Panthers 4, Blues 1

After celebrating his legendary father in a pregame ceremony, Brady Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist for visiting Florida in a victory against St. Louis.

Sam Reinhart also contributed a goal and an assist as the Panthers won their third straight game and seventh in their past 10. The Blues honored team legend Keith Tkachuk for his induction this week into the Hockey Hall of Fame, with sons Brady and Matthew Tkachuk of Florida and St. Louis captain Robert Thomas joining for a ceremonial puck drop.

Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves and the Panthers led 4-0 late before Dylan Holloway's goal on a rebound with 2:06 to go in the third period denied Markstrom his second shutout of the season. Joel Hofer made 24 saves for the Blues, whose two-game winning streak ended.

Red Wings 2, Lightning 0

Lucas Raymond notched a goal and assist, goaltender Daniil Tarasov stopped 31 shots and Detroit snapped a season-high five-game losing streak by blanking host Tampa Bay.

Raymond scored in the second period and assisted on Michael Brandsegg-Nygard's empty-net tally, while Tarasov recorded his second shutout this season and third of his career. Andrew Copp added an assist in his 800th career NHL game.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for the Lightning, whose franchise- record eight-game home winning streak to start a season ended.

Devils 7, Capitals 4

Nico Hischier scored the eventual game-winner as New Jersey topped host Washington.

Evan Rodrigues scored twice; Jesper Boqvist, Lenni Hameenaho and Connor Brown each scored and added two assists as the Devils won for the seventh time in eight games (7-1-0) and improved to 11-2-0 over their last 13. Timo Meier also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 43 saves to improve to 7-0-0 this season.

Ryan Leonard scored and added an assist; Pierre-Luc Dubois, Anthony Beauvillier, and Ilya Protas also tallied for the Capitals, who have dropped back-to-back games. Cole Hutson contributed three assists, and Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 shots in the loss.

Oilers 1, Maple Leafs 0

Evan Bouchard scored and Devon Levi made 19 saves for his first NHL shutout as Edmonton blanked host Toronto to win its fourth straight game.

Bouchard broke the deadlock 15:34 into the second period. Easton Cowan mishandled the puck in his defensive zone, allowing Connor McDavid to take it away and flip it to Bouchard at the point. Bouchard's booming slap shot made its way through traffic and into the net. McDavid extended his point streak to 21 games to start the season with the assist.

Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for the Maple Leafs in his second game of his first set of back-to-back starts this season. Toronto lost its sixth straight game and has been shut out twice in the span of a week.

Sharks 6, Mammoth 5 (SO)

Adam Gaudette and Zack Ostapchuk set a franchise record with goals 6 seconds apart, and Mason Marchment scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout as San Jose rallied from an early two-goal deficit to defeat Utah in Salt Lake City.

Dmitry Orlov scored a goal and added three assists, Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and rookie defenseman Eric Pohlkamp scored his first NHL goal for the Sharks. Teammate Yaroslav Askarov made 27 saves.

Zac Jones scored twice, Kailer Yamamoto recorded three assists, and Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and an assist for the Mammoth. Jack McBain and Barrett Hayton also scored for Utah, which lost its fifth straight game (0-3-2). Clayton Keller added two assists, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 16 shots.

Stars 2, Sabres 0

Jamie Benn scored late in the second period to record his 1,000th NHL point and Dallas blanked Buffalo to improve to 9-3-1 in its last 13 games.

Wyatt Johnston scored a power-play goal late in the third period and Jake Oettinger turned aside all 22 shots he faced to notch his fourth shutout of the season and the 20th of his career. Benn joined Hall of Famer Mike Modano (1,359) as the lone players in franchise history to record 1,000 points in a Stars uniform. Benn is the 53rd player in NHL history to register 1,000 career points with a single franchise.

Benn's goal was his fourth of the season and third in his last seven games. Alex Lyon made 28 saves for the Sabres, who have lost four in a row.

Islanders 6, Ducks 2

Simon Holmstrom recorded his first career hat trick to help New York pull away from host Anaheim and earn at least one point for the fourth consecutive game.

Ben Hutton, Bo Horvat and Mitchell Chaffee also scored for the Islanders, while defenseman Matthew Schaefer recorded three assists and leads the team with 15 on the season. Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves as New York finished 2-0-1 on a three-game California road trip.

The Ducks' Cutter Gauthier extended his goal streak to eight games and his point streak to 10 with his 17th goal this season. Gauthier has scored 15 goals during his current eight-game streak, including three hat tricks. Nikita Nesterenko also scored Anaheim, while Lukas Dostal made 19 saves.

Flames 3, Kings 2

Matvei Gridin broke a third-period tie and Yegor Sharangovich collected a goal and an assist as Calgary edged host Los Angeles.

Morgan Frost also scored for the Flames, and goaltender Dustin Wolf made 29 saves. The California native has won five of six career clashes with the Kings.

Joel Armia and Mats Zuccarello each scored for Los Angeles, which has lost four straight games and managed only two victories in a seven-game homestand. Goalie Anton Forsberg stopped 21 shots and Alex Laferriere collected a pair of assists.

(--Field Level Media)