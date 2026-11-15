Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada has pledged up to C$560 million ($392.5 million) over four years to the Brazilian-led Tropical Forests Forever Facility, the Canadian government said in a statement on Sunday.

• Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the commitment during a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila

• Canada said the contribution would help the fund to reach fundraising targets needed to begin operations and attract further public and private investment

• The commitment is part of Canada's broader pledge to provide more than C$13 billion in international climate finance to developing countries by 2031, the statement said

• The Tropical Forests Forever Facility, launched at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil last year, aims to grow to $125 billion, with about $100 billion in investments from the private sector

• Carney and Lula also discussed cooperation in trade, critical minerals, energy and defence, the statement said

($1 = 1.4269 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman)