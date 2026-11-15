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Canada pledges up to $392.5 million for Brazil-led tropical forest fund
By Reuters,5 days ago
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada has pledged up to C$560 million ($392.5 million) over four years to the Brazilian-led Tropical Forests Forever Facility, the Canadian government said in a statement on Sunday.
• Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the commitment during a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila
• Canada said the contribution would help the fund to reach fundraising targets needed to begin operations and attract further public and private investment
• The commitment is part of Canada's broader pledge to provide more than C$13 billion in international climate finance to developing countries by 2031, the statement said
• The Tropical Forests Forever Facility, launched at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil last year, aims to grow to $125 billion, with about $100 billion in investments from the private sector
• Carney and Lula also discussed cooperation in trade, critical minerals, energy and defence, the statement said
($1 = 1.4269 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman)