MANILA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Relations between Manila and Beijing have soured under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with Manila pivoting back towards the United States, which supports the Southeast Asian nation in its maritime disputes with China.

Here is a timeline of key events over the last two years that have escalated tensions between the Philippines and China:

2025

JANUARY 6 – Philippines deploys ships, aircraft to monitor China's largest coast guard vessel in exclusive economic zone.

FEBRUARY 18 – Manila accuses Chinese navy of a dangerous flyby near Scarborough Shoal; Beijing disputes.

MARCH 28 – China deploys two H-6 bombers around Scarborough Shoal, satellite images show.

MAY 5 – Philippines challenges Chinese research ship over what it says was an illegal marine survey off Ilocos coast.

AUGUST 4 – Philippine, Indian navies sail together for first time in South China Sea.

AUGUST 12 – Manila criticises Chinese "dangerous manoeuvres" at Scarborough Shoal; says they led to Chinese ship collision.

AUGUST 13 – China says it drove away US destroyer that sailed near Scarborough Shoal; US Navy says its action was in line with international law.

SEPTEMBER 10 – China approves creation of a national nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal.

SEPTEMBER 16 – Chinese coast guard fires water cannon at Philippine ships near Scarborough Shoal; Philippines accuses Beijing of "aggressive" action that injured one person.

OCTOBER 12 – Manila accuses Chinese coast guard of ramming and firing water cannon at Philippine fisheries vessels near Philippine-occupied Thitu Island.

2026

JANUARY 20 – China says it drove away Philippine aircraft that "illegally intruded" into the airspace over Scarborough Shoal.

JANUARY 27 – Philippine, US militaries hold joint military drills near Scarborough Shoal.

FEBRUARY 27 – Philippines joins maritime drills with allies US and Japan in the South China Sea; China also conducts similar drills in the disputed sea.

MARCH 4 – Philippines apprehends Filipino nationals suspected of spying for China.

MARCH 18 – China expels two Philippine aircraft above Scarborough Shoal.

MARCH 20 – Philippines accuses Chinese navy ship of directing its fire-control radar against one of its vessels.

MARCH 29 – China conducts naval, air and coast guard patrols around Scarborough Shoal after Beijing and Manila resume talks on energy cooperation.

APRIL 9 – Philippine Coast Guard accuses Chinese forces of directly firing flares at its aircraft in the South China Sea.

APRIL 25 – China holds live-fire drills in waters near Luzon island as Manila and Washington stage war games.

APRIL 27 – Philippines, US stage drills in Palawan province near South China Sea.

MAY 2 – US, Philippines deploy anti-ship missile system in province near Taiwan for war games.

MAY 7 – Philippines says Chinese vessel conducted "illegal" research near gas-rich Reed Bank in South China Sea.

JUNE 9 – Philippines takes diplomatic action against China over floating structure in South China Sea.

JUNE 11 – China announces sanctions against Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, saying he had "repeatedly made erroneous remarks concerning China."

JULY 20 – Philippines says Chinese coast guard personnel struck Philippine navy sailor in the head using a wooden baton during an encounter in the South China Sea.

JULY 23 – Manila says Chinese coast guard vessel fired water cannon at a Philippine government fisheries vessel at the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

SEPTEMBER 18 – Philippines says China coast guard rammed Philippine boat on refuelling mission.

SEPTEMBER 25 – Philippines accuses China of obstructing a resupply ​mission to troops at Second Thomas Shoal.

OCTOBER 16 – Philippines chides China's ambassador over his "thinly veiled threat" of force.

OCTOBER 19 – Philippines says it summoned China's ambassador to Manila over remarks conveying "threat."

(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Rashmi Aich and Jamie Freed)