By Field Level Media

Nov 15 (Field Level Media) - The New England Patriots placed TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning the second-year running back will miss at least four more games.

Henderson recently revealed he is dealing with neurological symptoms that led to him being hospitalized. He last played for the Patriots on Oct. 22 against the Chicago Bears.

Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany will mark Henderson's third straight missed game.

Henderson has been away from the team since Oct. 29. He released a statement on Nov. 6 addressing his absence and explaining his medical situation.

"Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days," Henderson posted on social media. "During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable.

"I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions. I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well- being remain my foremost priorities."

Henderson has rushed 52 times for 203 yards and one touchdown and caught five passes for 45 yards in six games this season as the backup to starter Rhamondre Stevenson.

Henderson made the NFL's all-rookie team in 2025 after rushing for 911 yards and nine touchdowns and adding a receiving score in 17 games (four starts).

Henderson was a second-round pick in 2025 out of Ohio State.

New England also activated fullback Reggie Gilliam (knee) and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (hamstring) from injured reserve.

(--Field Level Media)