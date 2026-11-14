By Field Level Media

Nov 14 (Field Level Media) - Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was added to the team's injury report as questionable to face the host Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Per the Steelers (6-2) on Saturday, Freiermuth is dealing with an illness.

Darnell Washington and Robert Tonyan likely would see more playing time if Freiermuth is unable to play against the Bengals (6-2).

Freiermuth, 28, has 25 catches for 235 yards and a team-leading four touchdowns in eight games (all starts).

(--Field Level Media)