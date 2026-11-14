By Field Level Media

Nov 15 (Field Level Media) - New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne was activated from injured reserve Saturday, one day before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Etienne sustained a hamstring injury during New Orleans' 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27. He was placed on injured reserve four days later.

Etienne returned to practice this week and was a full participant in Friday's session. The Saints listed him as questionable on their injury report.

Signed to a four-year, $52 million contract in March, he has rushed for 128 yards to go along with 11 receptions for 51 yards in three games this season.

Etienne rushed for 3,798 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 168 passes for 1,338 yards and seven TDs in 66 regular-season games (60 starts) with Jacksonville. The Jaguars selected him in the first round (25th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

New Orleans also placed defensive lineman Christen Miller (knee) on injured reserve. The second-round pick was previously ruled out for the game.

In addition, offensive tackle Easton Kilty was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and kicker Charlie Smyth was elevated to the game-day roster.

(--Field Level Media)