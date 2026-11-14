Nov 14 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co on Saturday released some new data from several clinical trials of its obesity drugs for the ObesityWeek 2026 medical conference, but it has not yet released the full results.

In the Phase 2 trial of EloraTZP, an investigational combination of eloralintide and tirzepatide:

• Overweight or obese adults with type 2 diabetes who received EloraTZP had weight loss of up to an average of 23.3% at 48 weeks, Lilly said. It said up to 60% of participants on the drug no longer met the BMI criteria for obesity at 48 weeks.

• EloraTZP also lowered A1C by up to an average of 2.9%, with up to 77% of participants achieving normal blood sugar levels.

In Lilly's Phase 3 SURMOUNT-ADOLESCENTS trials, which tested the drugmaker's blockbuster obesity medicine Zepbound in children between the ages 12 and 18 years:

• Zepbound reduced BMI by an average of 21.4% at 72 weeks in adolescents with obesity, with more than half no longer meeting the BMI criteria for obesity at 72 weeks.

• Participants also reported improvements in weight-related quality of life, including physical comfort and body esteem, Lilly said.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)