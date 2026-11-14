WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Democratic candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has been elected governor of Alaska, according to projections by the Associated Press and NBC News, the latest win for the party in a wave of midterm state government and US congressional election victories.

• Kreiss-Tomkins, 37, a former Alaska state lawmaker, defeated three Republicans, including one backed by US President Donald Trump

• Alaska has not elected a Democratic governor since 1998, according to US media

• Kreiss-Tomkins' victory would give Democrats 30 state governorships next year following the November 3 midterm elections

• He campaigned on reducing the cost of living, full funding for public schools, and regulating data center construction

• Kreiss-Tomkins was endorsed by Republican US Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the few members of her party who has been willing to break with Trump on some foreign and domestic issues

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Sergio Non, Alexandra Hudson)