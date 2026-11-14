By Field Level Media

Nov 14 (Field Level Media) - Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo each scored 37 points, Davion Mitchell dished a career-high-tying 17 assists while committing just one turnover, and the host Miami Heat defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-121 on Friday.

Adebayo put up Miami's first 10 points in the fourth quarter, breaking open a close contest on a night of NBA Cup play. He scored a total of 18 points in the period.

Overall, Adebayo made 13 of 19 shots and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. Antetokounmpo made 15 of 20 shots and added nine rebounds as Miami won its third straight game.

The Cavaliers, who have lost five of their past seven games, were led by Donovan Mitchell, who had 25 points and seven assists. James Harden added 20 points, a team-high eight assists and a game-high three steals.

Trail Blazers 120, Kings 107

Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard combined for 63 points, burying nine 3-pointers and all 20 of their free throws and Portland earned a road win over Sacramento.

Avdija led the way with a game-high 34 points, hitting 11 of his 13 field-goal attempts for the Trail Blazers, who won their third straight game. Lillard buried six 3-pointers on 13 attempts to account for a majority of his 29 points.

The Kings dropped their fifth straight game despite having all five starters score in double figures. De'Andre Hunter topped the quintet with 24 points.

Pacers 106, Knicks 104

A 10-0 run midway through the fourth quarter helped Indiana build a 13-point lead before it held off a late rally to defeat New York.

All five Pacers starters scored in double figures. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 19 points, Aaron Nesmith added 18, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 and Ivica Zubac and Andrew Nembhard chipped in 12 apiece.

Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 33 points in the loss and dished 11 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 and also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds.

Rockets 125, Jazz 118

Alperen Sengun posted a season-high 43 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Houston fended off visiting Utah to win its third straight game.

Kevin Durant scored 22 points, dished out six assists and finished 10-for-10 at the foul line for the Rockets. Amen Thompson (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Tari Eason (14 points, 11 boards) produced double-doubles.

Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson scored a career-high 28 points, his fifth consecutive 20-point game. Keyonte George had 27 points and seven assists as Utah dropped its 11th consecutive game.

Spurs 123, Warriors 85

Stephon Castle racked up a season-best 32 points as host San Antonio dominated from the jump and rolled to a win over short-handed Golden State.

The Spurs won their 11th straight game after dropping their first two contests of the season. Victor Wembanyama finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes.

The Warriors, playing without star guard Stephen Curry (oblique), dropped their second outing in a row after forging an eight-game winning streak. LJ Cryer paced Golden State with a career-high 20 points off the bench.

Magic 107, Bucks 99

Franz Wagner recorded 35 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds to help Orlando earn a victory over visiting Milwaukee.

Desmond Bane added 21 points while Wendell Carter and Tristan da Silva scored 12 apiece for the Magic, who won their third straight game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. led Milwaukee with 22 points, and Tyler Herro followed with 18. Myles Turner had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who which lost their ninth straight game.

Bulls 125, Hawks 117 (OT)

Norman Powell scored 33 points in his return to the lineup and Josh Giddey notched a triple-double as Chicago defeated visiting Atlanta in overtime to stop an eight-game skid.

Powell, who missed two games with a shoulder injury, scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and OT. Giddey contributed 15 points, 14 assists and 10 boards.

Jalen Johnson amassed 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hawks, who have dropped two in a row. CJ McCollum added 20 points.

Grizzlies 142, Pelicans 111

Jerami Grant scored a season-high 22 points off the bench to lead 10 players in double figures as Memphis won at New Orleans.

Ty Jerome had 17 points and nine assists for the Grizzlies, who are unbeaten in six road games this season.

Saddiq Bey recorded season highs with 30 points, six 3-pointers and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who lost their fifth consecutive game and have allowed 138 points or more in four straight games.

Clippers 113, Thunder 112

Darius Garland completed a go-ahead three-point play with 50.4 seconds remaining and Brook Lopez scored a team-high 26 points as Los Angeles rallied past Oklahoma City in Inglewood, Calif.

Garland finished with 24 points as the Clippers, who took their first fourth- quarter lead on his late three-point play. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a chance to win the game for Oklahoma City, but his jumper at the buzzer missed.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points for the short-handed Thunder, who lost their third straight game. Isaiah Hartenstein compiled 21 points and a game- high 16 rebounds.

(--Field Level Media)