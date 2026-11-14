SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - GLP-1 drugs from Pfizer and Innovent Biologics will be added to China's state-run health insurance scheme from January 1 for patients with type 2 diabetes, the National Healthcare Security Administration said on Saturday, in a fresh challenge to Danish rival Novo Nordisk.

China has the highest number of adults with diabetes in the world, ​according to an estimate by the International Diabetes Federation. Pfizer's ecnoglutide and Innovent's mazdutide belong to the class of GLP-1 ​receptor agonist drugs already included in China's state insurance list from firms such ​as Novo, Eli Lilly and Guangzhou Innogen Pharmaceutical.

Novo's Ozempic joined China's reimbursement list in ​2022, followed by Lilly's Mounjaro and Innogen's efsubaglutide alfa from this year for patients with ​type 2 diabetes. Inclusion in the national reimbursement list makes drugs more widely available ‌in ⁠the country of 1.4 billion people, though an increase in sales volume often comes with lower prices.

The GLP-1 class of weight drugs mimics a gut ⁠hormone to curb appetite and regulate blood sugar in patients with diabetes.

Sales of Ozempic injector pens in the greater China region of mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong — Novo's largest market after the US — slipped 7% to about 5.4 billion Danish crowns ($850 ​million) in 2025.

Other treatments to be added to the list include two Eli Lilly drugs for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as a CAR-T therapy from JW Therapeutics, according to company statements.

The CAR-T therapy, which engineers patients' immune cells to recognise and kill cancer cells, was the first to be included in the reimbursement list.

(Reporting by Andrew Silver and Beijing newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)