MANILA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday he had held lengthy, substantive talks with US President Donald Trump and the two countries were making progress towards a trade deal, though they had yet to reach an agreement.

Carney, who is in the Philippines for a state visit and meeting with Southeast Asian leaders, also said his country would not walk away from NATO and that the security architecture for a free Europe would be determined by a free Europe and NATO, not Russia.

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by William Mallard)