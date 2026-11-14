By Field Level Media

Nov 14 (Field Level Media) - Federal prosecutors have linked Terry Rozier to another alleged NBA gambling plot, claiming the former Charlotte Hornets guard was involved in a plan to wager on a teammate's statistical performance.

In a court filing Friday, prosecutors alleged that Rozier's longtime friend and co-defendant, Deniro Laster, told gambler Marves Fairley in April 2023 that he and Rozier were arranging wagers on the under for an unidentified Hornets player's statistics.

There is no indication that the proposed bets were placed or that the teammate knew about the alleged scheme. It also remains unclear whether Rozier was aware of Laster's message, and neither man faces charges stemming from the new allegation.

Fairley previously pleaded guilty to federal charges and acknowledged agreeing to pay an NBA player to manipulate his performance.

The revelation comes as Rozier and Laster prepare for a Feb. 8 trial in Brooklyn over an alleged arrangement to manipulate the outcome of player proposition bets during Charlotte's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 23, 2023,.

Prosecutors contend Rozier agreed to receive $100,000 in exchange for leaving the contest early, allowing gamblers to profit from wagers on his statistics. He played just over nine minutes before departing with five points, four rebounds and two assists.

The alleged payment was subsequently reduced to $70,000 because Rozier exceeded his rebounding betting line, causing some wagers to lose.

Rozier and Laster have pleaded not guilty to charges involving sports bribery, wire fraud and money laundering.

Rozier's attorney, David Markus, denied the latest allegations to ESPN on Friday. In a separate court filing Thursday, Markus maintained that his client never placed bets on NBA games or player props and did not know others were wagering on his performance.

Prosecutors also want to introduce evidence that Rozier misled NBA investigators, deleted messages with alleged co-conspirators and failed to turn over all his phones.

Prosecutors maintain that the NBA's investigation remains open, while Rozier's attorneys are seeking access to the league's complete investigative findings.

(--Field Level Media)