Nov 13 (Reuters) - The US National Weather Service said on Friday its radars were operating normally and its radar website was fully operational.

The NWS said outdated content from isolated webpages had been circulating but that there was no radar outage.

Its website previously showed it was experiencing nationwide internet and communications problems that could prevent users from accessing products on its websites or cause outdated information to be displayed.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City)