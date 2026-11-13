Nov 13 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms' employees have begun testing a prediction-market app called Takes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Here are some details:

• Employees can wager on the outcome of questions or events using "cred," short for credibility, rather than real money, the report said

• The app is not available to the public and it is unclear when, if ever, it will be released, according to the report

• Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

• Prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket are drawing Gen Z users, with just over 60% of their users under the age of 35 years, according to a recent S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan survey

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)