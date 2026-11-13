By Field Level Media

Nov 13 (Field Level Media) - Kansas City chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III was held out of practice Friday because of a tight groin and his status was listed as questionable on the team injury report for Sunday's road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Walker arrived at the team facility Friday morning reporting groin discomfort.

"We'll just see how he feels through this afternoon, with rehab, and through tomorrow," Reid said. "Somewhere he tweaked it. We're kind of feeling it out just to see where we're at with that (groin). We're not going to put him at risk. If he can go, he can go. If he can't, he can't."

Walker, 26, is second in the NFL with 872 yards rushing, trailing only the Falcons' Bijan Robinson (880). In his first season with Kansas City, Walker has seven touchdowns and has averaged 5.5 yards per carry. He also has 26 receptions for 172 yards and four more TDs.

The Chiefs' second-leading rusher is rookie Emmett Johnson, who has 26 carries for 111 yards and one TD.

In five NFL seasons, with his first four with the Seattle Seahawks, Walker has rushed for 4,427 yards on 159 carries with 36 TDs and has 159 receptions for 1,177 yards and six TDs.

(--Field Level Media)