By Field Level Media

Nov 13 (Field Level Media) - Arizona Cardinals backup tight end Elijah Higgins agreed to a three-year contract extension on Friday that spans through the 2029 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however multiple media outlets reported the deal was worth up to $26.8 million.

Higgins, 26, has 18 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown in nine games (five starts) this season. He is playing behind two-time Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride on the depth chart.

Higgins has totaled 82 receptions for 798 yards and four touchdowns in 54 career games (23 starts) with the Cardinals. He was claimed by Arizona after being waived by the Miami Dolphins, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

(--Field Level Media)