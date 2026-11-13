By Field Level Media

Nov 13 (Field Level Media) - The Boston Red Sox and first baseman Jake Bauers have agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract, ESPN reported Friday.

Bauers, 31, is coming off a breakout season with the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, who had extended him a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer after the season.

He posted career highs with a .266 batting average, 26 hom runs and 86 RBIs in 144 games during the regular season, his third campaign with the Brewers.

Bauers was named the National League Championship Series MVP after Milwaukee swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games.

Bauers is a career .223 hitter with 84 homers, 297 RBIs and 50 stolen bases in 757 games with the Tampa Bay Rays (2018), Cleveland (2019, 2021), Seattle Mariners (2021), New York Yankees (2023) and Brewers.

(--Field Level Media)