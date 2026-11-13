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World
Dutch government coalition averts collapse, Dutch media report
By Reuters,9 days ago
Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Dutch government coalition on Friday averted a collapse following hours of crisis talks, Dutch broadcasters RTL and NOS reported.
Prime Minister Rob Jetten is set to hold a press conference at 1830 GMT to explain the outcome of the crisis talks, which were triggered by a row over wealth taxes.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
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