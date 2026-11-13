WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - US and Chinese officials on Friday held the first official meeting of the Board of Trade that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to form at their summit in Beijing in May, the US Trade Representative said.

"The Trump Administration looks forward to continuing our engagement with China as we work to establish fair and balanced trade between the two largest economies in the world," the US Trade Representative said on social media.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Doina Chiacu)