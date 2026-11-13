Nov 13 (Reuters) - The US Department of the Air Force said on Friday it conducted a weapons release test for its B-21 Raider stealth bomber last week, transitioning the next-generation aircraft from flight test into a functional weapons platform.

The Air Force had awarded the development contract for the B-21, the United States' next-generation stealth bomber, to Northrop Grumman in 2015.

Here are more details:

• Northrop Grumman's partners on the B-21 program include Pratt & Whitney, Janicki Industries, Collins Aerospace, GKN Aerospace, BAE Systems and Boeing unit Spirit AeroSystems

• The B-21 Raider is designed to bypass dense, modern integrated air defense systems and deliver both conventional and nuclear munitions

• During the test, a B-21 aircraft flew from Edwards Air Force Base, California, and released a conventional weapon, proving that its digital models and open systems architecture worked as expected, the Department of the Air Force said

• "This weapons test proves the B-21 program is excelling," Air Force Chief of Staff Ken Wilsbach said

• The Air Force said the program is ahead of schedule, with the first operational aircraft expected to arrive at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota in 2027

(Reporting by Apratim Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)