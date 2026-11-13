BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China is willing to expand cooperation with South Korea in traditional and emerging sectors including artificial intelligence and biomedicine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

• In a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun, Wang said the two countries are "close neighbours that cannot be moved away" and "maintaining good-neighbourliness and friendship is the right choice for both sides," according to a statement released by China's Foreign Ministry

• The South Korean diplomat is on a two-day visit to China starting Friday

• China-South Korea relations were "back onto the right track" after their leaders' exchanges since late last year, Wang said

• Ties soured under Yoon Suk Yeol, the predecessor of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who drew Seoul closer to Washington and Tokyo

• Lee, who took office in June 2025, has sought to restore relations, hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Gyeongju in late 2025 and making a state visit to China in January

• China is willing to further enhance mutual trust with South Korea and expand their common interests, Wang said

• Next week, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit China and attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting in Shenzhen

(Reporting by Shi Bu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)