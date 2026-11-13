By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urged the owners of more than 720,000 BMW vehicles to park outside due to fire risks until repairs can be completed.

BMW said Friday it is recalling 720,796 vehicles due to a risk of fire while cars are parked and turned off. The vehicles were previously recalled in 2024 for a water pump issue and must be repaired again, NHTSA said, adding that owners "should park your vehicle outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until the vehicle is repaired."

BMW is still working on the recall fix and is aware of 10 fire incidents that may related to the issue and occurred after vehicles were repaired under the 2024 recall.

NHTSA said an improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump may be exposed to water and short circuit, increasing fire risks.

NHTSA said the following vehicles should be parked outside until repairs can be made:

• 2012-2016 BMW 3 Series

• 2012-2016 BMW 5 Series

• 2012–2015 BMW X1

• 2012-2016 BMW Z4

• 2013-2017 BMW X3

• 2014-2016 BMW 2 Series coupe

• 2014–2016 BMW 3 Series sportswagon

• 2014-2016 BMW 328xi Gran Turismo

• 2014-2016 BMW 4 Series convertible

• 2014-2016 BMW 4 Series coupe

• 2015-2016 BMW 2 Series convertible

• 2015-2016 BMW 4 Series gran coupe

• 2015-2018 BMW X4

• 2016-2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Joe Bavier )