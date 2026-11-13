Nov 13 (Reuters) - Danish vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue on Friday, boosted by a continued strong performance in its travel health business.

CFO Henrik Juuel told Reuters Bavarian does not see any signs that the market for the rabies vaccine - one of its biggest revenue drivers - will decline anytime soon.

• Travel health revenue rose 22%, beating consensus by 13%, driven by the continued strong sales of its rabies vaccines RabAvert/Rabipur and supported by the continued launch of its chikungunya vaccine Vimkunya

• The US rabies vaccine market grew by 36% in the first nine months versus the prior year

• Juuel said the awareness around the disease was encouraging more people to seek vaccination

• Third-quarter revenue of 1.81 billion Danish crowns ($267.81 million) beat analysts' average consensus estimate of 1.69 billion

• The company reiterated the full-year guidance it upgraded in October

($1 = 6.7585 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Matt Scuffham and Anna Pruchnicka)