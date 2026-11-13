STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sweden's caretaker Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday he would later in the day submit a centre-right government policy proposal to the Centre Party, as he hopes to lure over the kingmaker to the political right to break a post-election deadlock.

The centre-left, headed by Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, won a slim majority in September's vote, but has been unable to agree on how to share power. Kristersson is meanwhile trying to build an alternative centre-right government.

Amid the deadlock, the Centre Party last week issued an ultimatum to both leaders to show how they could govern without support from the political fringes, and is expected to choose a side in the coming days.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen)