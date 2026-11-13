SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said on Friday that Nvidia had confirmed it would go ahead with its previously announced pledge to supply 260,000 advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) to South Korea.

The commitment stands despite the resignation of Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, Bae said in a post on X.

The 260,000-GPU agreement was reached last year at Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings when Huang visited South Korea.

Bae said Nvidia and South Korea would also continue to work on several joint projects, including linking Korean-made AI chips with Nvidia's platform, building AI computing infrastructure and joint research and talent development in physical AI.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)