NEW DELHI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit rose to a one-year high of $39.88 billion in October, according to a Reuters calculation based on government export and import data released on Friday.

Economists had forecast the deficit to be $32.25 billion, according to a Reuters poll, compared with a deficit of $30.21 billion in September.

Merchandise exports rose to $49.47 ​billion in October from $44.40 billion in the previous month, government data showed, while imports rose to $89.35 billion against $74.61 billion in September.

"India recorded its highest-ever monthly goods exports in October 2026," Trade Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said while releasing the trade figures.

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, has seen its import costs spike after persistent disruptions in the global energy market from the Middle East conflict. The nation imports nearly 85% of its oil needs.

Brent crude futures have fallen to around $92 a barrel, offering some relief to Asia's third-largest economy amid hopes the war will de-escalate after the Democrats won the US midterm elections.

Indian exports have also grown steadily over the year on efforts to diversify markets and a flurry of new trade deals. New Delhi has implemented trade deals with the UK and New Zealand this year, and a landmark agreement with the European Union is expected to be implemented early next year.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)