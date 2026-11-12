NBA roundup: Rockets top Warriors as Stephen Curry exits injured

Alperen Sengun flirted with a triple-double to lead a balanced attack for the Houston Rockets, who pulled away in the fourth quarter of a 115-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Sengun posted 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to help Houston snap the Warriors' eight-game winning streak. Golden State played most of the game without Stephen Curry, who logged six minutes before departing with right abdominal soreness in the first quarter.

Curry underwent an MRI, but the results weren't immediately known, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said postgame.

Kevin Durant led the Rockets, who have won two in a row, with 20 points while Amen Thompson added 19 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg produced 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, and Brandin Podziemski added 22 points.

Cavaliers 115, Knicks 107

James Harden snapped a slump by scoring a season-high 32 points, including a fourth-quarter 3-pointer that put Cleveland ahead for good in a win at New York.

Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Jarrett Allen added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who won for just the second time in six games this month.

Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists) posted his 11th double-double in as many games this season for the Knicks, whose four-game winning streak ended. Jalen Brunson scored 27 points.

Spurs 124, Bulls 119

Victor Wembanyama had 32 points and nine rebounds and Dylan Harper added 18 points and 10 assists as San Antonio defeated host Chicago for its 10th straight win.

The Spurs built a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter after trailing by 22 late in the second. De'Aaron Fox contributed 17 points (all in the first half) and nine assists for the Spurs, who had seven scorers in double figures.

The Bulls, who lost their eighth straight, were paced by Jalen Smith's career-high-tying 23 points. Caleb Wilson had 15 points in 15 minutes, but he left the game in the third quarter with a right hand injury.

Lakers 123, Bucks 112

Luka Doncic scored 32 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 23 to lead Los Angeles past Milwaukee for its seventh consecutive win.

Austin Reaves, who left the game due to a left heel injury, poured in 18 for the Lakers, who became the league's first team to 11 wins. Walker Kessler contributed 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Bucks took their eighth straight loss. Tyler Herro, back from a knee injury that kept him out of one game, led Milwaukee with 27 points and seven assists. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 25 points and five rebounds.

Celtics 98, Raptors 93

Jayson Tatum logged 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Boston overcame a 22-point first-half deficit to earn a victory at Toronto.

The Celtics trailed 93-90 with one minute left but scored the final eight points of the game. Derrick White added 19 points for Boston, which received 11 points and 13 rebounds from Neemias Queta.

Ja'Kobe Walter (17) and Allen Graves (13) were the leading scorers for the Raptors, who took their fifth loss in seven games.

Nuggets 123, Grizzlies 118

Jamal Murray had 30 points and eight assists and Nikola Jokic contributed 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as visiting Denver defeated Memphis for its fifth win in seven games.

Cameron Johnson added 23 points for the Nuggets, who led wire-to-wire, although an 18-point first-half lead shrunk to two points in the final minute.

The Grizzlies have dropped four straight at home and four of their past five overall after opening the season 6-0. Ty Jerome and Jaylen Wells scored 22 points each, while Cedric Coward (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Cameron Boozer (13 points, 11 boards) added double-doubles.

Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 108

Deni Avdija recorded 28 points, six assists and four steals as Portland defeated visiting Oklahoma City for the second straight night.

Jrue Holiday made five 3-pointers while scoring 19 points and Sidy Cissoko added 19 for the Trail Blazers, who had dropped 19 of 20 against Oklahoma City before winning 123-103 on Tuesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and Isaiah Hartenstein logged a season-best 20 points plus 11 rebounds and six assists for the Thunder.

Pacers 114, Wizards 101

Pascal Siakam collected 28 points and Ivica Zubac and Andrew Nembhard each added a double-double, lifting Indiana to a victory over visiting Washington.

Siakam made all 12 of his foul shots and added eight rebounds to propel the Pacers to their first home win. Zubac recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Andrew Nembhard had 17 points and 10 assists.

Kyshawn George collected 25 points and nine rebounds for the Wizards, and Anthony Davis added 21 and 13, respectively.

Nets 145, Pelicans 111

Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin each had 22 points as visiting Brooklyn cruised past defenseless New Orleans.

It was the fifth time in franchise history the Nets (counting their time in New Jersey) scored 145 points in a game that didn't go to overtime. Julius Randle put up 17 points and Moritz Wagner and Noah Clowney each had 16 points off the bench.

The Pelicans lost their fourth game in a row, and they have allowed at least 138 points in each of the past three. Zion Williamson had 29 points, and Saddiq Bey scored 15.

Magic 123, Jazz 108

Franz Wagner tied his career high with 38 points while leading Orlando to a win over Utah in Salt Lake City, sending the Jazz to their 10th consecutive loss.

Desmond Bane added 25 points with seven 3-pointers for the Magic, and Anthony Black totaled 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Wagner put up at least 30 points for the third game in a row.

Rookie Darryn Peterson reached the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game as he led the Jazz with 22 points. Ace Bailey had 18 points and seven rebounds.

--Field Level Media