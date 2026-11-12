Peru's Fujimori tells Pope Leo country must pursue national reconciliation

LIMA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori, the conservative daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, used Pope Leo's visit on Wednesday to say Peru must confront its "unfinished task" of national reconciliation after decades marked by guerrilla violence, state abuses and deep political polarization.

Speaking in Lima, Fujimori cast Leo - the Chicago-born former missionary who spent about two decades in Peru and became the first Peruvian citizen to lead the Roman Catholic Church - as a moral voice for healing old wounds through dialogue, democratic institutions and mutual respect.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee and Marco Aquino; editing by Cassandra Garrison)