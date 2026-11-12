Warriors have 'concern' after Stephen Curry exits with abdominal issue

The Golden State Warriors not only saw their eight-game winning streak end Wednesday at Houston, but they also lost two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who exited early due to right abdominal soreness.

After the Rockets' 115-108 win, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry left the arena during the second half for an MRI. The test results were not immediately available.

"Concern is high, but I have no idea the extent of the injury," Kerr said.

Curry, 38, played less than six minutes before grabbing at his side and leaving the game with 6:25 left in the first quarter, with Golden State trailing 19-10. The four-time NBA champion and 12-time All-Star shot 1-for-3, hitting a 3-pointer for his only points.

Curry headed to the locker room with Warriors medical staff member Drew Yoder and was officially ruled out early in the second quarter.

In 10 games this season -- his 18th in the NBA -- Curry is averaging 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. The No. 7 overall pick by Golden State in the 2009 NBA Draft has career averages of 24.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 1,079 games (1,071 starts).

--Field Level Media