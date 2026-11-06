Saint Louis star Robbie Avila granted injunction, eligible to play

By Field Level Media

Nov 05 (Field Level Media) - Saint Louis star Robbie Avila was granted a preliminary injunction on Thursday for a fifth season of eligibility, one day before the Billikens play in-state rival Missouri.

St. Louis City Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser also said that Saint Louis can exceed the 15-player roster limit by adding Avila until a trial is held, which could be after the season.

Coach Josh Schertz said Thursday that Avila will be in uniform against Missouri after saying on Wednesday that the 6-foot-10 big man, the reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, was likely to play if he gained eligibility.

The Billikens, who opened their season with a 92-67 home win over Lehigh on Monday, face Missouri (1-0) in St. Louis.

Avila completed four college seasons and graduated from Saint Louis before going undrafted this year. He played in NBA Summer League games after agreeing to but never signing a professional contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, he said. In September, he filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility and enrolled in graduate courses at Saint Louis.

The NCAA had announced earlier this year a model for athletes to be able to compete for five seasons over a five-year period once they turn 19 or graduate from high school, whichever comes first.

The new system doesn't apply to student-athletes from the Class of 2022 who used up their eligibility, the NCAA said. However, athletes from basketball, football and other sports have filed lawsuits to restore their eligibility.

Avila averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 26.3 minutes last season in starting all 35 games for the Billikens, who went 29-6 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual champion Michigan. He shot 49.7% from the field and 41.0% from 3-point range.

Avila followed Schertz from Indiana State to Saint Louis ahead of the 2024-25 season. He has career averages of 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 28.1 minutes in 137 games (132 starts) for Indiana State (2022-24) and Saint Louis.

(--Field Level Media)