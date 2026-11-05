Lawyer for Fed's Cook seeks clarity ahead of any White House hearing

By Ann Saphir, Bo Erickson and Trevor Hunnicutt

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook's lawyer has asked the White House to address fairness and process concerns before she agrees to participate in a hearing that President Donald Trump wants held to assess whether he should fire her.

On Friday, Trump's top economic aide, Kevin Hassett, indicated that a hearing would take place on December 14. A court filing later in the day showed the two sides are still in talks over the process.

"There are no further changes to the schedule right now," Hassett told Reuters when asked if the White House will proceed with the hearing over objections from Cook's legal team.

Trump has for more than a year been trying to remove Cook over mortgage fraud allegations that she denies and maintains are a pretense to oust her over her monetary policy decisions.

Cook sued to keep her job, and in June the Supreme Court ruled Trump cannot fire a Fed governor "at will" but may be able to do so for cause, if there is an opportunity for a defense.

Hassett has said the proposed hearing, which the president initially set for November 5, is designed to provide just that.

Cook's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, had previously raised questions over whether the hearing, part of a White House investigation into Cook to be led by Hassett and two other Trump appointees, would be fair, noting that Hassett had previously criticized Cook for not stepping away from her job at the Fed Board when Trump first raised the fraud allegations.

"Currently, the White House and Governor Cook are discussing a process by which the allegations will be considered by the 'committee of inquiry,' including the specifics and details," according to a status report filed jointly by the lawyers for Cook and for Trump in the case on Friday.

Cook's lawyers have said she could be available if certain issues are addressed by the time the hearing is held, including the neutrality of the committee holding it, the "disclosure of any evidence they want to address, and roles of others in the process," a representative for her legal team told Reuters on Thursday, adding that her counsel has asked the White House to resolve those concerns.

Cook was one of two Fed policymakers who last month voted in favor of a rate hike rather than for the hold that the majority at the Fed ultimately supported. Trump has consistently pressed the Fed to cut rates.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Bo Erickson and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci )