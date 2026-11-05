Lakers send Bronny James to G League

By Field Level Media

Nov 05 (Field Level Media) - Bronny James is headed on assignment Thursday to the Coachella Valley Lakers in the G League, and whether he returns to Los Angeles and the NBA remains unclear.

James, 22, has played just 12 minutes in five games this season, his first with the franchise since his famous father, LeBron James, joined the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.

The Lakers kept James when they waived former 2024 No. 17 overall pick Dalton Knecht in October.

James is in his third season with the Lakers. Head coach JJ Redick cast doubt about his place on the roster after Bronny James shot 25% from the floor (4 of 16) in five preseason games. He has four points in five regular-season games for the Lakers (7-2) in 2026.

"I thought he had a really nice September and a good summer with us, but I don't think he's played well in the four preseason games," Redick said last month.

Bronny James is signed on a fully guaranteed deal through the end of the 2026-27 season, with a team option for 2027-28. Los Angeles selected him in the second round (55th overall) of the 2024 NBA Draft out of Southern California.

(--Field Level Media)