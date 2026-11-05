Rubio tells NYT serving Trump to end of term 'has always been my plan'

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday rejected reports he will leave Donald Trump's administration to run for president, telling the New York Times in an interview that working for Trump until the end of Trump's term has "always been my plan."

“I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore,” Rubio was quoted as saying by the Times. “I just won’t do it.”

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Washington; Editing by Christian Martinez)