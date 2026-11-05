Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Politics

Rubio tells NYT serving Trump to end of term 'has always been my plan'

By Reuters,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhWQK_1Go9CNGP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBUZi_1Go9CNGP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XaEb3_1Go9CNGP00

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday rejected reports he will leave Donald Trump's administration to run for president, telling the New York Times in an interview that working for Trump until the end of Trump's term has "always been my plan."

“I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore,” Rubio was quoted as saying by the Times. “I just won’t do it.”

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Washington; Editing by Christian Martinez)

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
emoji_love
emoji_haha
30

Comments / 1