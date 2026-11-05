Zelenskiy says Ukraine must adapt to new US political realities, solve Patriot air defence issue

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine must adapt to the new realities of US politics to build dialogue and address its needs for more foreign aid and bolstered air defences to counter Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview broadcast on Thursday.

Zelenskiy has made considerable effort to smooth over a volatile relationship with US President Donald Trump, particularly after a February 2025 Oval Office meeting during which he was accused of being ungrateful for Washington's aid.

US-led talks with Ukraine and Russia on resolving the conflict are scheduled to resume next week in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskiy, attending an Ibero-American summit in Spain, told Ukrainian television channel TSN that Kyiv had to adapt to a changed US political landscape after voters in US midterm elections put Democrats in control of Congress.

"Ukraine has to move forward towards the new political infrastructure in the United States of America," he said.

"We have to move quickly. Without doubt, we have to unite the bipartisan support that we get. Understanding the power shifts, we should build up our dialogue the right way. I believe we have the chance to increase support."

Ukraine needs to become stronger through aid packages and recover what he described as $16 billion in assistance that he said Washington promised but did not deliver.

PATRIOT MISSILES TOP PRIORITY

The country's main priority, he said, was enhancing air defences as the war against Russia extends past the 4-1/2-year mark. That meant ensuring supplies of missiles for the US Patriot air defence system.

"If we don't solve the Patriot problem, it will get very tough for us," he said. "This issue could be solved by Europe, some countries outside Europe and, of course, the United States of America. This is the No. 1 priority."

The US State Department said last week it had approved the sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine for an estimated $2.1 billion. The missiles are not expected to be delivered until the early 2030s, however.

Zelenskiy said he was also working to ensure Ukraine has enough operating F-16 fighter jets over the next five to six months.

Ukraine is facing another winter of Russian strikes on its energy sector, with the situation in the capital Kyiv being "the most difficult," he said.

Zelenskiy said EU, NATO and US officials, meeting this week in Brussels, were working out proposals for security guarantees at the end of the conflict and making some progress. US envoy Jared Kushner, writing on X, called the talks productive and substantive.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Bogdan Kochubey; Editing by Rod Nickel)