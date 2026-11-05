Trump says he met Putin envoy Dmitriev

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he met with Russian ‌President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, added that the Russia-Ukraine war was very close to being settled and that bringing it to an end might involve all of Europe.

"It's going to be an agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine... I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," Trump said.

Trump said he did not meet with the Ukrainian delegation on Thursday.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Ismail Shakil; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Caitlin Webber)