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Argentina analysts cut 2026 growth forecast, bumps inflation outlook

By Reuters,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcJ1S_1Go1eWGg00

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Analysts lowered their 2026 economic growth forecast for Argentina while bumping up inflation expectations, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

They now expect economic growth to close 2026 at 0.7%, down 0.8 percentage points from their previous estimate.

Inflation is projected to end the year at 30.4%, according to the median forecast, up 0.36 percentage points from their previous estimate.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Iñigo Alexander)

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