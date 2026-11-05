Argentina analysts cut 2026 growth forecast, bumps inflation outlook

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Analysts lowered their 2026 economic growth forecast for Argentina while bumping up inflation expectations, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

They now expect economic growth to close 2026 at 0.7%, down 0.8 percentage points from their previous estimate.

Inflation is projected to end the year at 30.4%, according to the median forecast, up 0.36 percentage points from their previous estimate.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Iñigo Alexander)