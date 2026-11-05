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Business
Argentina analysts cut 2026 growth forecast, bumps inflation outlook
By Reuters,6 days ago
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Analysts lowered their 2026 economic growth forecast for Argentina while bumping up inflation expectations, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.
They now expect economic growth to close 2026 at 0.7%, down 0.8 percentage points from their previous estimate.
Inflation is projected to end the year at 30.4%, according to the median forecast, up 0.36 percentage points from their previous estimate.
(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Iñigo Alexander)
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