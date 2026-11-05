Factbox-Key proposed measures in Canadian federal budget

By Maria Cheng

OTTAWA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian government released its proposed budget on Thursday, the second by Prime Minister Mark Carney. Here are some of its key measures:

INVESTMENTS

The government is proposing to spend C$142.1 billion ($101.69 billion) in the next five years, including C$51.9 billion on efforts to attract capital and boost innovation, C$15.1 billion for infrastructure, C$30.6 billion in affordability measures, and C$34.6 billion for Canadian parks, natural resources and reconciliation efforts with Indigenous peoples.

INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING

The government will spend C$2.3 billion over five years, beginning in 2027, on a drone initiative announced in July. Canada is also spending C$7.6 billion over the next five years to extend its biggest overseas deployment in Europe "to deter Russian aggression on NATO's Eastern flank."

IMMIGRATION LEVELS

The new plan sets targets of 380,000 permanent resident admissions a year from 2027 to 2029, in line with what the government announced last year. The plan also sets a target of 370,000 temporary resident arrivals for each of the next three years, the same target it set last year for 2027 and 2028.

COMPETITION IN BANKING

The government proposed changes to the Bank Act to increase competition that could encourage the growth of mid-sized banks such as EQ Bank. The proposed changes would raise the equity threshold at which banks must broaden ownership beyond a single shareholder to C$25 billion from C$12 billion. The new rules would also exempt foreign bank subsidiaries with less than C$8 billion in equity from maintaining a public float.

FOREIGN HOUSE OWNERSHIP BAN

The government proposed to extend the ban on foreign ownership of Canadian housing two more years to January 2029. The government has extended the ban previously, saying it aimed to address concerns about Canadians being priced out of housing markets.

EARTHQUAKE INSURANCE

Canada proposed legislation to establish the Canadian Earthquake Insurance Facility to financially stabilize the property and casualty insurance industry in case of an extreme earthquake.

HOUSING

Canada will allow private lenders to offer mortgages on three- and four-unit homes starting in February and plans to introduce national anti-fraud legislation by next summer.

The government will spend C$11 billion on social housing to address homelessness, which has been high since the pandemic.

STRENGTHENING FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT

Canada will improve data sharing between its financial regulators to strengthen consumer safeguards and stop scammers.

The government will also expand authorities' ability to obtain information from regulated entities and extend its anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing registration efforts, including to dealers in precious metals and stones.

AFFORDABILITY MEASURES

Canada will provide a new tax rebate for 12 million low-income Canadians to partially offset high grocery prices. The government will also provide C$610.3 million over four years for a program in the north to lower the cost of imported foods and support local food harvesting in remote communities.

CLIMATE

Canada will allocate C$400 million over seven years to speed the adoption of energy-saving technologies at industrial and manufacturing facilities.

It will also help more than 800,000 households obtain an electric heat pump and install up to 55,000 electric vehicle charging stations.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

The government will create about 90,000 AI-related jobs for young Canadians in the next five years. It will also invest in projects such as Xanadu Quantum Technologies and Cohere.

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Canada will spend more than C$50 billion on doubling the country's electricity supply by 2050. It is also working to double the size of Canada's nuclear workforce and has earmarked C$2.3 billion for a critical minerals strategy designed to promote domestic production and processing.

($1 = 1.3984 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Maria Cheng, David Ljunggren and Nivedita Balu; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Rod Nickel)