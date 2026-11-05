China's Qyuns Therapeutics licenses antibody program to Caldera in up to $780 million deal

Nov 5 - Qyuns Therapeutics is licensing an early-stage antibody program to US biotech Caldera Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $750 million plus an upfront fee, the Hong Kong-listed firm said on Thursday.

Here are some details:

• Caldera gets exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, seek approval for and sell drug candidates from the program, while Qyuns will receive $30 million upfront, plus up to $750 million tied to development, regulatory and commercial milestones

• The Jiangsu-headquartered company will also get tiered royalties on net sales for a set period after a product first goes on sale

• The program covers antibodies designed to block two immune-related targets, TL1A and IL-17

• The deal adds to Qyuns' growing track record of out-licensing, following a milestone payment it received from Roche in May after the first participant was dosed in a Phase 1 trial of a separate drug

(Reporting by Rudrannsh Mehra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)