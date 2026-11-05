Ecuador calls seven people to stand trial in candidate murder plot

QUITO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ecuador's Prosecutors office on Thursday called seven people, including three leaders of a dangerous criminal gang, to stand trial for plotting the killing of former presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in 2023.

In 2024, a criminal court sentenced five people responsible for shooting and killing Villavicencio as he was leaving a campaign rally in August 2023 to prison terms ranging from 12 to 34 years.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, Editing by Iñigo Alexander)