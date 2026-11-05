Key Republicans seek briefing from Nvidia CEO over Chinese spy allegations-document

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Top Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives are calling on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to brief Congress this month about a news report alleging he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The New York Times reported last month that US authorities were investigating Alice Huang, a former executive of Singpore-based company Megaspeed, which buys AI chips from Nvidia. US authorities have scrutinized Megaspeed over suspicions it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China.

In a letter dated November 4, Brian Mast, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, John Moolenaar, who leads the China Select Committee and Intelligence Committee Chair Eric Crawford asked Huang to provide a closed-door briefing on November 18 about the New York Times report and Nvidia's "security protocols against foreign adversary espionage."

The report raises "significant national security concerns regarding (China's) access to sensitive U.S. technology and information," they wrote. "It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk." they added.

Nvidia did not comment on the letter but said Huang talks with "thousands of customer executives every year," and emphasized that cloud customers in Asia receive ordinary business information, not sensitive Nvidia trade secrets or anything tied to US national security.

"We often receive updates from the U.S. government regarding parties and entities of concern and always act accordingly," Nvidia added.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)