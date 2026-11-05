Anthropic rolls out personal finance feature for Claude

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Anthropic said on Thursday it is rolling out a personal finance feature for its Claude chatbot in beta this week to paid subscribers, ahead of its highly anticipated initial public offering.

Here are more details:

• Feature will be available on Claude's Pro, Max and Ultra plans in the US, Anthropic said in a blog post

• Users can link bank and card accounts via Plaid — a service that connects apps to banks — and ask Claude about balances, spending and bills in plain language

• Anthropic said access is read-only; it cannot move, manage or invest money, and the tool is not designed to give investment advice

• The company said the feature carries no ads or sponsored recommendations, and that conversations in the personal finance hub are not used to train its models

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)