US issues new Cuba sanctions, takes aim at sectors of Cuban economy

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday issued a determination paving the way for sanctions on the electronics, manufacturing, marine and technology sectors of the Cuban economy.

The determination was issued as the US imposed fresh Cuba-related sanctions on people and entities, targeting a crude oil shipping network, state-owned entities and China-based suppliers of Cuba's military forces, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

"The Trump Administration will not stand by while the Cuban regime funnels the island's resources to its military elite, while regime insiders and their family members profit from opaque offshore networks, and while Cuba continues to serve as a staging ground for a global coalition of hostile anti-American actors to threaten, spy on, and plot against the United States and its interests," Rubio said.

(Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Caitlin Webber)