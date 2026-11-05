Balenciaga designer Piccioli to exit after a year in latest departure at Kering

Nov 5 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering on Thursday announced the departure of Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli after less than 16 months, the latest leadership change at the Gucci-owner which is seeking to reverse years of falling sales.

Piccioli, a 25-year veteran at Valentino, became creative director in July last year to replace Demna who moved to Gucci.

His exit comes only weeks after Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of Kering's second-biggest brand Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen designer Sean McGirr left their posts.

Kering CEO Luca de Meo described Piccioli as a “an exceptional couturier and creative talent".

"Our ambition is to build on Balenciaga's avant-garde spirit, honour its remarkable heritage and continue to push creative boundaries, further establishing the House as a powerful and relevant voice," he added in a statement.

De Meo launched belt-tightening measures at the group earlier this year but the economic fallout of the war in Iran and slowing consumer sentiment in China have so far overshadowed any sign of recovery.

Balenciaga's new creative direction will be announced shortly, Kering said.

US online media Puck has reported that Piccioli will be replaced by British-Jamaican designer Martine Rose, who runs her eponymous label and has previously worked at Balenciaga as a menswear consultant under Demna.

Kering declined to comment on the Puck report.

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster, Alessandro Parodi and Helen Reid. Writing by Dominique Patton; Editing by Susan Fenton)