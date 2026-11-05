Nigeria rules out ceasefire with Islamists, vows sustained military offensive

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria's military on Thursday ruled out any ceasefire with Islamist groups Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, adding it would press ahead with operations against insurgent and other armed groups.

Attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP on military positions in northeastern Nigeria have surged in recent weeks despite years of military operations aimed at containing the 17-year-old insurgency in the region.

• Speaking at an intelligence briefing in the capital Abuja, military spokesperson Major-General Samaila Uba said recent gains, including insurgents killed, suspects arrested and hostages rescued, showed security forces were sustaining pressure on armed groups.

• "I want to make it clear that there is nothing like a ceasefire ... considering the successes recorded across our operations, it is clear that we are not relenting," Uba said.

• He also said Nigeria is in talks with neighbouring Sahel states that left the West African bloc ECOWAS on security and diplomatic cooperation.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Matthew Lewis)