Reports: Florida turns back to QB Tramell Jones Jr.

By Field Level Media

Nov 05 (Field Level Media) - Tramell Jones Jr. is in line for his second career start on Saturday night when Oklahoma visits No. 24 Florida.

Gators coach Jon Sumrall declined to officially name his starting quarterback this week and there's a chance Aaron Philo will also see action for Florida (5-3, 3-3 SEC).

Philo threw two interceptions in Florida's 27-8 loss to No. 2 Georgia last week and Jones finished the game with two turnovers of his own.

Sumrall said the decision isn't entirely on the quarterbacks, who've been facing heavy pressure behind a wobbly offensive line.

"I don't know if Tom Brady was our quarterback on Saturday if it would have helped us," he said. "And I'm not trying to be a smart aleck. He would have been under too much duress and pressure to operate."

Jones won his first career start, leading Florida to an upset at Texas on Oct. 17. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 155 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Longhorns but he was injured in the game.

Philo has three rushing touchdowns and has completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,367 yards with nine TDs and five interceptions in seven games this season.

(--Field Level Media)