Ukraine expects fresh support after US mid-terms, minister says

BUCHAREST, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on Thursday he expected new steps to support Ukraine after the mid-term election in the US and added that, while it was not possible to end the war without the US, a new role for Europe was needed.

"We expect new dynamics. Every change always gives the chance for new dynamics. We expect new steps to support Ukraine," he said during a press conference in Bucharest.

He said that, while it was not realistic to end the war with Russia without the US and President Donald Trump, "in parallel we must define new role of Europe as a complementary track to the main US track".

Talking ahead of negociations with Russia and the US in Abu Dhabi next week, he added that Ukraine would use any opportunity to speed up peace efforts.

"We need to pressure Russia. We don’t see any signs on the ground, on the battlefield, regarding readiness from Russia for serious negotiations."

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alex Richardson)