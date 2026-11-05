Blue Origin pushes New Glenn rocket launch to January, sources say

By Joey Roulette and Harshita Mary Varghese

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has pushed its New Glenn rocket launch to January 2027, the latest delay after a major explosion earlier this year, according to two people familiar with the matter and an internal memo from CEO Dave Limp seen by Reuters.

Blue Origin's flagship heavy-lift orbital rocket has been grounded since exploding in May on the company's only launchpad, just days before it was set to carry Amazon satellites into orbit.

The explosion badly damaged the Florida launchpad, where the 30-storey-tall (322 feet) rocket had lifted off three times since its 2025 debut.

Amazon's growing Leo satellite internet constellation, set to compete with SpaceX's Starlink, relies on Blue Origin as a key launch provider.

Limp told employees that summer weather had caused delays, but the company had repaired and restacked the Vehicle Access Tower and restored the launch bridge as part of efforts to return New Glenn to flight.

"Rebuilding at this pace hasn't been easy. For those of you who live at or visit the Cape, you know that this summer's weather has not been our friend," he wrote.

The region has also been hit by flash floods in recent days.

The Financial Times first reported the news on Thursday.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Washington, Akash Sriram and Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda and Vijay Kishore)