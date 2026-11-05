Democrats gearing up to probe JPMorgan's relationship with Epstein, CNBC reports

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Senate Democrats are preparing to investigate JPMorgan Chase's banking relationship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein once they take control of Congress early next year, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Democratic staffers on the Senate Finance Committee, which is expected to be led by Senator Ron Wyden, plan to focus on how high-ranking executives at the largest US lender handled Epstein, according to the report.

They aim to focus in particular on the Epstein-related decisions made by Mary Erdoes, CEO of the bank's Asset & Wealth Management business, CNBC reported, citing the source.

"The US government had damning information about Epstein's crimes that it failed to share with us or other banks. We regret any association we had with him, but we did not help him commit his crimes," a JPMorgan spokesperson said.

A representative for Wyden did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Democrats seized control of both the Senate and House of Representatives in Tuesday's midterm elections, scoring stunning wins in Republican strongholds for the first time in generations in a broad voter backlash against President Donald Trump.

A key Democratic Senate aide last week said Senate Democrats plan to launch investigations into an array of issues, ranging ‌from private equity's impact on living costs to data center taxation and fears about AI.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)